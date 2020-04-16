Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL HOWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, EARL
Earl Howard, 'TaT' 39, Gainesville passed away on April 1, 2020 he will be missed by his loving and caring mother; Mary Howard. Three sisters, Reagan Wilcox Hutchinson (Joseph), Erin T. Howard (Robert Lovett) and Tanya Howard. 13 Nieces/Nephews, Aunts; Peggie Rollins, Toni Howard, Wilma Graham, June Howard, Yvonne People's, Bertha Howard, Betty Williams, Rozanne Curtis(Pastor Nathan Curtis), Nicole Chester Quinn. Uncles; Russell Howard, Evangelist Bobbie Scott(Rutha) Peter Scott, Deacon Joe Eddie Scott (Dorothy), Jimmy Chester and Archie Chester.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Mortuary from 4-7pm. The family Graveside Ceremony, 1:00pm in The Jim Milton Cemetery in Bronson, Florida. Service of Excellence are under the care of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl)
***As we help keep our community safe, Please remember Social Distancing. We are asking that you sign the register, view and immediately EXIT the building.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving With A Spirit Of
Excellence'
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -