|
|
WATERS, EARL, 96
Mr. Earl Waters, 96, a native of Williston, Florida passed away on April 3, 2019.
Viewing will be held on Friday April 12th, 2019 at The Real Church, 509 Blake Ave. Cocoa, FL. from 5-7pm. The Homegoing Celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, 1pm at Unity Temple International Fellowship Inc., 2351 NE 200th Ave., Williston, FL. Interment will immediately follow in the New Hope Cemetery.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019