|
|
WILLIAMS, EARL
Earl Williams, age 78, son of the late Alex & Ruby Jones Williams, US Army Veteran & 1959 Graduate of Lincoln High School, entered into eternal peace on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Community Hospice/ Saint Vincent Hospital (Jacksonville, FL)
Mr. Williams retired from the City of Jacksonville Housing & Community Development Division. He was a devoted Member of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church (of Jacksonville, FL).
The Celebration Of Life will be held 10:30AM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Thomas Fields is Pastor. The Burial will follow at the Serenola Community Cemetery. There will be No Visitation of Mr. Williams. In lieu of Flowers, Contributions may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32216.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister - Bertha Williams Lee (& Deacon John Lee) of Jacksonville, FL; Brother - Willie Horace Williams of Temecula, CA; (siblings - Barbara Lee Williams and Oscar Williams preceded him in death); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019