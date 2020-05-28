DAVIS, EARLENE BROWN

Earlene Brown Davis, age 86, Wife of the late Thomas Davis Jr. submitted to the Will of God on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida.

Mrs. Davis was a Member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

The Homegoing Services will be held 2:00PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Pentecostals of Gainesville (8105 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Jimmy Toney is Pastor/ Officiant, with Pastor Marcus Martin delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. Davis will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-5:00PM - At the Church on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of Mrs. Davis' daughter - Sonia Lawrence, 1319 NE 4th Avenue, Gainesville, at 1:15PM. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Precious Memories will remain with her daughter - Sonia Davis Lawrence of Gainesville, FL; son - Anthony Jenkins of California; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grands; nieces, nephew, cousins & friends.

We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



