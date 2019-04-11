Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Destiny Church of God By Faith
160 NE 9th Street
Williston, FL
View Map
ANDERSON III, EDDIE
Eddie Anderson III, 72 of Williston, Florida Passed away April 5, 2019.
The services for Mr. Anderson will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Destiny Church of God By Faith, 160 NE 9th Street, Williston, FL. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Destiny Church of God By Faith from 6-7 pm and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
