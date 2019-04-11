|
|
ANDERSON III, EDDIE
Eddie Anderson III, 72 of Williston, Florida Passed away April 5, 2019.
The services for Mr. Anderson will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Destiny Church of God By Faith, 160 NE 9th Street, Williston, FL. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Destiny Church of God By Faith from 6-7 pm and one hour prior to services.
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
