DAVIS, EDDIE

Eddie Davis, 87 of Gainesville, FL transitioned on July 20, 2020 at Shands UF. He's a retired Owner of a Lawn Service. Grave Side Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. There will be no viewing for Mr. Davis.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



