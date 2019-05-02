|
JARRABET, EDDIE
(1991-2019)
Our Beloved Eddie Jarrabet 27, of Cross City, Fl. lost his life on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Eddie leaves to cherish his memories his child Ja'ziel Jarrabet, father Eddie Taylor Sr., mother Bernadette Jarrabet (Ronald), Twenty-One Siblings: Adriana Olsen, Toni Olsen, Sha Taylor, Felicia Olsen, Samantha Olsen, Meagan Taylor, Eddie Taylor III, Deion Jarrabet, Hannah Upshur, Noah Upshur, Johnathan Upshur, Keith Jarrabet, Tyler Jarrabet, Kyle Schwartz, Dylan Jarrabet, Nathan Zebrowski, Dante Byrams, Deja Byrams, Destiny Byrams, Aaron Upshur, and Ella Upshur. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm @ Dixie County Gymnasium (16077 NE HWY 19 Cross City, Florida 32628) Viewing will be held one-hour prior to service. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608) Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC on Friday between the hours of 10am-6pm.
