EDDIE JOE PARRISH
Eddie Joe Parrish passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 63.
He worked at Chiappini's Station in Melrose, where he had and made many dear friends. He loved to fish and hunt.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mattie Parrish and stepfather, Bobby Adkins.
Eddie Joe is survived by his son, Jeremy Parrish (Chrissy); mother, Clarice 'Coot' Adkins; sister, Tami Adkins; stepbrothers, Bobby (Deeta) and Joey Adkins, cousin, Gene Parrish (Teresa) and granddaughter, Gabby.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Eddie Joe will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Lake Boat Ramp Park, Melrose. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
