Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Share Eddie's life story with friends and family

Eddie Ray Gepford

Frontenac - Eddie Ray Gepford, 72 years old of Frontenac, KS passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 21st 2020, as per his wishes he was cremated and his family will have a private burial at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store