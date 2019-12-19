Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
727 Nw 2Nd St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for EDGAR MORING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDGAR MORING JR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDGAR MORING JR. Obituary
MORING JR., EDGAR, 85
Edgar Moring Jr. of High Springs, FL, Transitioned on December 13, 2019. He's an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Survived by his daughters, Belinda Nelson (Sammy), Bonnie Bing (Terry), both of High Springs, FL, Cynthia Seales-Moring and Debbie Moring, both of Jacksonville, FL; and Laverne Moring, Macclenny, FL; sons, Darryl Moring (Tracy) and Maurice Moring, both of Gainesville, FL, James Moring (Crystal) of Maine, Michael Moring, Middleburg, FL; sisters, Ann Moring Bright and Bernastine Moring, both of High Springs, FL and Laverne Moring, Gainesville, FL; a brother, Lee 'Doug' Moring, White Springs, FL; and several grandchildren and other relatives. Preceded in death by a daughter, Francis Jackson, a son, Edgar Moring III, a sister, Mar Ann Moring, brothers, Ocenior Moring, Robert Lee Moring and James Moring.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Chapel Church of God In Christ in High Springs, FL, Superintendent Lowell James is Pastor, Rev. Sammy Nelson is Eulogist. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery on Monday, December 23, 2019. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Family will receive friends at this time. Viewing at the church on Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDGAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -