MORING JR., EDGAR, 85
Edgar Moring Jr. of High Springs, FL, Transitioned on December 13, 2019. He's an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Survived by his daughters, Belinda Nelson (Sammy), Bonnie Bing (Terry), both of High Springs, FL, Cynthia Seales-Moring and Debbie Moring, both of Jacksonville, FL; and Laverne Moring, Macclenny, FL; sons, Darryl Moring (Tracy) and Maurice Moring, both of Gainesville, FL, James Moring (Crystal) of Maine, Michael Moring, Middleburg, FL; sisters, Ann Moring Bright and Bernastine Moring, both of High Springs, FL and Laverne Moring, Gainesville, FL; a brother, Lee 'Doug' Moring, White Springs, FL; and several grandchildren and other relatives. Preceded in death by a daughter, Francis Jackson, a son, Edgar Moring III, a sister, Mar Ann Moring, brothers, Ocenior Moring, Robert Lee Moring and James Moring.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Chapel Church of God In Christ in High Springs, FL, Superintendent Lowell James is Pastor, Rev. Sammy Nelson is Eulogist. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery on Monday, December 23, 2019. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Family will receive friends at this time. Viewing at the church on Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019