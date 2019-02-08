|
|
BUDZITOWSKI, EDITH
Mrs. Edith Budzitowski of Bronson, FL passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 93.
Born in Jamaica, NY she came to Bronson in 1979 from Hicksville, NY. She was a member on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston. She graduated in 1946 from the Metropolitan nursing school and was an active Nurse for 42 years before she retired. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, the community Education Club, the WWII Veterans Club and she was active in the Holy Family Angel House. Her hobbies were crocheting, playing cards, eating out but her top priority was her family.
She is survived by her son Victor (Brenda) Budzitowski, daughter Andrea (Chester) Wheeler, sister Anna Erickson, 8 grandchildren and 5 great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, FL with Father Alan Bower officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL from 5:00-7:00 PM. A memorial will be held at a later date. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019