Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
EDITH BUDZITOWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Williston, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH BUDZITOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH BUDZITOWSKI


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EDITH BUDZITOWSKI Obituary
BUDZITOWSKI, EDITH
Mrs. Edith Budzitowski of Bronson, FL passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 93.
Born in Jamaica, NY she came to Bronson in 1979 from Hicksville, NY. She was a member on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston. She graduated in 1946 from the Metropolitan nursing school and was an active Nurse for 42 years before she retired. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, the community Education Club, the WWII Veterans Club and she was active in the Holy Family Angel House. Her hobbies were crocheting, playing cards, eating out but her top priority was her family.
She is survived by her son Victor (Brenda) Budzitowski, daughter Andrea (Chester) Wheeler, sister Anna Erickson, 8 grandchildren and 5 great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, FL with Father Alan Bower officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL from 5:00-7:00 PM. A memorial will be held at a later date. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.