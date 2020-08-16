BRUCE, EDITH CHASONEdith Chason Bruce, 90 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. Edith was born in Crescent City, FL on December 28, 1929 to Ira Chason and his wife Ola Harrison Chason. She graduated from Gainesville High School Class of 1948. Edith worked as a Radiology Technology Specialist at Alachua General Hospital and retired after 45 years. She was a cat lover and volunteered at the Humane Society. She loved cooking, entertaining, and collected all things Frog (ribbett) and was a big fan of Gator Football. She raised five children, with her son Rich-ard Bruce having preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter Melanie (Rochelle) Harrington, sons Thomas Bruce, and William Bruce. She is also survived by grandchildren Tracy (Bryant) Reaves, Chris Gunter, Clayton Barco, Nira (Derek Smith) Bradfield, and Darell Bruce, great grandchildren Alex Bruce, Caitlynn Donnelly, and Kellin Ronquille.Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, FL.Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. MAIN Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.(352) 376-5361