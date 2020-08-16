1/1
EDITH CHASON BRUCE
1929 - 2020
BRUCE, EDITH CHASON
Edith Chason Bruce, 90 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. Edith was born in Crescent City, FL on December 28, 1929 to Ira Chason and his wife Ola Harrison Chason. She graduated from Gainesville High School Class of 1948. Edith worked as a Radiology Technology Specialist at Alachua General Hospital and retired after 45 years. She was a cat lover and volunteered at the Humane Society. She loved cooking, entertaining, and collected all things Frog (ribbett) and was a big fan of Gator Football. She raised five children, with her son Rich-ard Bruce having preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter Melanie (Rochelle) Harrington, sons Thomas Bruce, and William Bruce. She is also survived by grandchildren Tracy (Bryant) Reaves, Chris Gunter, Clayton Barco, Nira (Derek Smith) Bradfield, and Darell Bruce, great grandchildren Alex Bruce, Caitlynn Donnelly, and Kellin Ronquille.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville, FL.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. MAIN Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
I worked with Edith decades ago at Alachua General Hospital and I never forgot how kind and thoughtful she was....I will be praying for your family and trust in the Lord that He will hold you and comfort you. Sincerely, Krista Melito Metcalf
Krista Metcalf
Coworker
