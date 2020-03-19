|
KING-COHEN, EDITH E.
Mrs. Edith E. King-Cohen age 76, passed away March 8, 2020 at the Plaza Vitas Suites of Gainesville. Mrs. Cohen, affectionately known as 'MaEdie', was born in St. Johns, Virgin Islands, and lived in New York for many years before moving to Gainesville, FL over thirty years ago. She was employed with the Alachua County Health Department, Tacachale formally (Sunland Training Center), ARC of Alachua County, Peaceful Paths, several Regional Nursing Care Facilities, and private duty as a Nurse until her health failed.
She is survived by her children; Dwayne King, Ocala, FL, Brenda King Mitchell (Rene), Yashika Cohen Jackson, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Crystal King-Lee, Eva King-Fredericks, Glenn King, Ray King, Dana King, Loren King, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
It is with sincere disappointment that we will not be able to share the Memorial Service for Mrs. Cohen with everyone due to the uncertainty of the COVD-19. The Memorial Service with family only will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Abiding Faith Christian Church, Rev. John Cowart, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Cohen will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Abiding Faith Christian Church at 2:00pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020