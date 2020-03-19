Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH KING-COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH E. KING-COHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDITH E. KING-COHEN Obituary
KING-COHEN, EDITH E.
Mrs. Edith E. King-Cohen age 76, passed away March 8, 2020 at the Plaza Vitas Suites of Gainesville. Mrs. Cohen, affectionately known as 'MaEdie', was born in St. Johns, Virgin Islands, and lived in New York for many years before moving to Gainesville, FL over thirty years ago. She was employed with the Alachua County Health Department, Tacachale formally (Sunland Training Center), ARC of Alachua County, Peaceful Paths, several Regional Nursing Care Facilities, and private duty as a Nurse until her health failed.
She is survived by her children; Dwayne King, Ocala, FL, Brenda King Mitchell (Rene), Yashika Cohen Jackson, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Crystal King-Lee, Eva King-Fredericks, Glenn King, Ray King, Dana King, Loren King, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
It is with sincere disappointment that we will not be able to share the Memorial Service for Mrs. Cohen with everyone due to the uncertainty of the COVD-19. The Memorial Service with family only will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Abiding Faith Christian Church, Rev. John Cowart, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Cohen will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Abiding Faith Christian Church at 2:00pm.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -