HARRISON, EDITH
Ms. Edith Harrison, age 68, passed away February 6th, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Ms. Harrison was a member of Simmon Grove Bethelite Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board and President of the Home Mission Committee. She was employed as a Financial Counselor at the University of Florida. Ms. Harrison was preceded in death by her parents; Rev. Richard Harrison, Sr. and Mrs. Sadie Lee Harrison, brothers; Leon Harrison, Vanny Harrison, and Lee Harrison.
She is survived by her children; Charles Aldridge, Sr., Lesia Barton, Kia Harris, all of Gainesville, FL, brothers; Rev. Richard Harris, III, (Josephine), Interlachen, FL, Ronald Harrison (Sharron), Daniel J. Harrison (Marva), both of Aurora, CO, Robert Harrison (Sylvia), Gainesville, FL, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Harrison will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Rev. Samuel Seales, Pastor, Rev. Richard Harrison, officiating, Rev. James Morris, Presiding; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, In., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Harrison will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet 12:15pm on Saturday at the home of Ms. Harrison, 822 N.E. 23rd Street, Gainesville to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019