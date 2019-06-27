|
Edith Murriel Powell Robinson, was born on February 1, 1935 to Luther and Ruby Ethel (Hatfield) Powell in Fryatt, Arkansas. She departed this life on June 17, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 84 years.
Shortly after graduating High School, on August 26, 1954, she married Joseph T. Robinson, at the Thayer Church of Christ, Missouri. They were stationed in four states and abroad during his USAF career, retiring to their hometown of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. After his death in 1994, she continued living in the home they built together until 2009, and then made North Florida Retirement Village in Gainesville, FL her home until May of this year.
In each place she lived, she made her house, and that of her family, a home.
She quickly got involved with the church home, made friends and kept these friends throughout the years. She enjoyed Ladies' Bible classes, teaching children's classes and serving others for the Lord. She volunteered in clubs and schools where her daughter attended.
Edith taught her family to love the Lord and to bring their cares to Him in prayer. Her faith will be remembered by her family: Donna, Don, Wess, Heath, Michael, and Lindsay, and will be shared with great granddaughter, Charlotte. She was thankful for the relationships she shared with her in-laws, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and friends.
A short Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:00 PM at University City Church of Christ's Fellowship Hall in the Worship Center, 4626 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Edith Robinson's memory to Christian Family Services, 2720 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32607.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 29, 2019