ELLETT, EDITH OWENS
BORN FEBRUARY 10, 1924
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our kind and loving mother, Edith Owens Ellett Enneking. We are so grateful for the many wonderful years that we had with her. She passed away peacefully from natural causes on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 95.
We were blessed by parents who loved us unconditionally and expressed their love for one another openly giving us a healthy example of a marriage filled with kind loving companionship (otherwise known as ' KLC '). Living through the Great Depression as a young girl, she developed an innate character that was very generous and thoughtful of others. She demonstrated the characteristics of the 'Greatest Generation'. Edith chose to look on the positive side of life and the challenges that life brought. She loved to travel; play golf, tennis, and bridge; garden, fish, and scallop; and truly loved her time spent with family and friends. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority , the Gainesville Golf and Country Club , the 10Gs golf group, the Jocanters, the Skippers, the Gainesville Garden Club, the Viktors Investment Club, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Gainesville Offshore Fishing Club.
Edith was born in Canon, GA, on February 10, 1924. The family moved to Dahlonega, GA, when she was ten years old. With family connections in Gainesville, FL, she attended Gainesville High School from which she graduated at age 16 in 1940. She attended North Georgia College as a freshman; Florida State University as a sophomore; and the University of North Carolina for her Junior and Senior years, graduating in 1945 with a bachelor's degree in economics.
After college she became a furniture buyer for the Rich's Department Store in Atlanta, GA, for two years. This is in the same building that her son-in-law currently works in for the National Park Service. Edith also worked in the accounting division of the family poultry business in Dahlonega from 1947-1952.
After a considerable courtship consisting of telegrams and letters, Edith accepted a marriage proposal via telegram, and married John Ellett in 1952. They first met on a blind date while John was in military training at Camp Blanding. After marriage, Edith and John lived in Memphis, TN, and Ottumwa, lowa, while John worked for Hull Dobbs Ford Agency. A family business opportunity brought them to Gainesville, FL, where Edith worked at Watson and Ellett Insurance, which later became known as Ellett Insurance. She worked as Comptroller of Ellett Insurance from 1970 to her retirement in 1994 at the age of 70. In 2004, Edith and John sold their home at Paynes Prairie to son, Ed, and wife, Marcia, and moved to Oak Hammock at The University of Florida as founding members. John passed away on his birthday, on December 23, 2009, and Edith eventually moved to Assisted Living. She enjoyed spending time with long-time friend and neighbor, Bill Enneking. Bill and Edith married on October 12, 2013 and enjoyed a brief time together until Bill passed away in 2014.
Edith was predeceased by her parents William and Eddyth Owens, brother Erwin, sister Farrell Owens Watson, her husband John Ellett, and her husband Bill Enneking. She leaves behind her younger brother William Owens (Betty), son Ed Ellett (Marcia) of Gainesville, FL; daughter Laura Fix (Mike) of Londonderry, NH; daughter Mary Abbett (Chris) of Milton, GA; grandsons Cole Ellett (Ainslie), and Kyle Fix (Jen); granddaughters Mary Chris Mundt (Bill), and Alicia Doak (Justin); great grandsons Easton, Cohen and Hampton Ellett, and Austin & Noah Mundt; and great granddaughter Sienna Rose Fix.
Edith and John's remains will be joined with those of other family members at the Owens family gravesite in Royston, GA.
The family expresses great appreciation and love for Irene Gainey Porter (1929-2019) who helped mom and dad raise 3 children. She was like another mother to us. We wish to thank the compassionate caregivers at Oak Hammock and Haven Hospice for their kindness, patience, and love throughout the caring process.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Hammock on Saturday December 14th, 2019 in the Oak Room at 11:00am, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Edith's memory to the Haven Hospice at 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL (32606); the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 100 NE 1st St., Gainesville, FL 32601; or the , Central & N. Florida Chapter, 2180 W. SR 434, Ste. 100, Longwood, FL 32779. Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral Home (352-376-5361, www.milamfh.com).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019