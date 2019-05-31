|
|
WOO, EDMUND
PUI-LEUNG 'ED'
Edmund Pui-Leung 'Ed' Woo, age 78 of Gainesville, passed away May 28, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1940 in Hong Kong. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Queens University in Windsor, Canada, and had a distinguished career as an Organic Chemist for Dow Chemical Company. After his retirement he served as a docent at the Florida Museum of Natural History Butterfly Pavilion. Ed and his wife enjoyed traveling the world and he was an award-winning photographer. He had a love for cooking and golf, but most of all for his grandkids.
Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rachel Woo; son, Raymund Woo (Kaylene); grandchildren, Jana, Reagan, and Braden Woo; brothers, Joseph Woo and Dominic Woo; sister, Winnie Sit; nieces, Grace Hoffman and Gloria Woo; nephews, Eric Sit, Michael Woo, Stefan Woo and their families, and many lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Wilbur Woo.
A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, with a reception to follow. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in the name of Edmund Woo to the Florida Museum of Natural History Butterfly Pavilion. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 31 to June 1, 2019