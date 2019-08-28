|
HIGGINBOTHAM-JANNEY, EDNA JEANETTE
Edna Jeanette Higginbotham-Janney, 91, of Williston, FL died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 in Melbourne, FL.
Jeanette was born in Archer, FL on September 12, 1927. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Eloise McIntosh Higginbotham; her father, William Thomas Higginbotham; her late husband of 58 years, Thomas Rudolph Janney and her sister, Ethel Marguerite Jones.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Michael Janney of Satellite Beach, FL and Marshall Eugene Jenney of Williston, FL.
A loving mother and homemaker, Jeanette spent most of her early married life raising her two sons. Her top priorities were always her husband and children and she enjoyed spending time with and caring for them. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a soft spoken, simple, sweet woman whose greatest joy was in taking care of other people.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williston, FL and enjoyed her fellowship with friends in the church and as a young woman she sang in a church trio with her sister Marguerite at the Beaver Street Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL. Her hopes for the end of her life were to have her family with her and to die a peaceful death if it was God's will.
Flowers can be sent to Knauff Funeral Home, 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland, FL 32626.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL, viewing will be one hour prior to the service and burial will follow the service at the Antioch Cemetery in Levy County Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019