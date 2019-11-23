|
|
WALDO, EDNA KENDRICK
Edna Kendrick Waldo, 87, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on September 2, 1932 in Rockwood, TN to the late Britton and Ruah Kendrick and was one of eight children. She married Luther Dannel in 1953 who was killed in combat during the Korean War shortly thereafter. They had one daughter, Debbie. She later married James Waldo and had one daughter, Lois. In 1961, they moved the family to Florida. She retired after 40 years as a childcare teacher at Teddy Bear Nursery and Small World Preschool. She was once quoted as saying 'When you're close to children, you're close to God.' She was a faithful and active member of Fairbanks Baptist Church. She loved gospel music and reading the bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Waldo; one granddaughter, Amy Robertson; and one niece, Linda Geiger, who was like a daughter.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Tillis and Lois (Eddie) Houk; one brother, Tom (Rosemary) Kendrick; grandchildren, Larry Tillis, Angela Crumpton, and Daniel Robertson; four great grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicole, Austin, Alex; and two great great grandchildren, Emily and Ryleigh.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at noon in the Fairbanks Baptist Church, 5709 NE 78 PL, Gainesville with the Rev Tim Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the church. Interment will follow at Fairbanks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019