McCLELLON, EDNA PEARL
Mrs. Edna Pearl McClellon of Lake Butler, FL passed away June 20th, 2019 at Lake Butler Hospital. Mrs. McClellon was a graduate of Consolidated High School, class of 1967. She was a member of Hopewell A.M.E. Church and employed in Food Services as a Cook.
Mrs. McClellon was preceded in death by Franklin Alvin Perry, Emma L Merriex, and Cordelia Washington.
Mrs. McClellon is survived by her husband; McArthur McClellon, Lake Butler, FL, children; Harold McClellon, Chicago, IL, Al McClellon (Sherron), Cynthia McClellon (Fermon Jones), both of Lake Butler, FL, siblings; Emerson Willie Perry (Beverly), Gainesville, FL, Earl Perry, Sr. (Veronica), Boyzie Perry (Quana), both of Lake City, FL, Elder Abraham Perry, Sr. (Valarie), James C. Perry, both of Lake Butler, FL, Rose Smith (George), High Springs, FL, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. McClellon will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 6th, 2019 at Lake Butler High School Auditorium, Elder Abraham Perry, Officiating; burial will follow in Ft. Call Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. McClellon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Lake Butler High School Auditorium, from 10:00am until the hour of service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Perry home, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019