ASCHOFF,
EDWARD CARMICHAEL
Edward Carmichael Aschoff, 34, died on December 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, of HLH syndrome, a complication of pneumonia and underlying non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was dearly loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of Edward's life will be held at 5:30 pm, Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications can be made out to the 'U.F. Foundation' and sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604, Attn: Gift Processing. Please note 'Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund' in the memo area.
Edward was born on December 24, 1985, and raised in Oxford, Mississippi by his adoring parents, Peter and Patricia Aschoff, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his fiancée, Lorree Catherine (Katy) Berteau (Fernandina Beach, FL). They were to be married in New Orleans on April 18th, 2020.
Edward is also survived by a family of friends, aunts, uncles and cousins, Mike and Ann Aschoff of Coralville, IA, Jo and David Dixon of Cedar Rapids, IA, Gretchen Aschoff of Cedar Rapids, IA, Johnnie Crosby of Chicago, IL, Denise and Jonas Barnett of Cordova, TN, Lisa Edwards of Tucson, AZ, Marcia Edwards of Chicago, IL, Clifton Edwards of Chicago, IL, Ronald and Beverly Edwards of Chicago, IL, Charlestene Daniel and Marvin Lauderdale of Madison, WI, Lillian Hunt of Louisville, KY, Beverly Edwards Ulmer and Stephen Ulmer, Laurel MS, Dorian Dixon of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jazmine Dixon of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kate Aschoff of Chicago, IL and his cat, Meeko now of Cedar Rapids, IA,.
An obituary can't begin to capture Edward, his life journey and the people he touched with his love and light. Countless tributes can be found in the mainstream and social media outlets that he embraced as he lived his dream working as a sports reporter for ESPN.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020