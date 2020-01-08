|
MORATTO, EDWARD F.
Edward F. Moratto, 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1932 to Fitzugh and Martha Moratto in Wildwood, Florida. Edward was a lifelong resident of Gainesville where he lived with his first wife, Margaret Moratto. Later in life, he rekindled an elementary school friendship with Thelma Pearson and enjoyed many happily married years.
Edward was a seaman for the United States Navy for 4 years, enjoyed flying private planes, and attended Grace Baptist Church.
Edward was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret, and recently his wife, Thelma.
He is survived by his sons, Matt (Kelly) and Kenneth (Linda) Moratto of Daytona Beach, FL, and Glen (Kim) Moratto of Bunnell, FL, and his sister Sue Grant of Gainesville, FL, and five grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church on January 11, 2020 at 12pm, visitation starts at 11am, followed by a committal service at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020