Edward "Pop Pop" Jacobs
Gainesville -
Edward "Pop Pop" Jacobs of Gainesville, Florida passed away on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 93, a Korean War veteran. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, to whom he was married to for 43 years.
Edward was born in Brownsville, Pa., the son of Joseph and Caroline Jacobs, one of eleven children. He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Dowling and Betty Behary, his four children, Wanda Jacobs, Michael Jacobs (Cindy), Cynthia Brasher ( Danny), Kate Jacobs ( Vladimir), his beautiful grandchildren, Justin, Ashlee, Bryne, Willy, Jennifer, Jessica, Kristen, Haydn and Hayley, and 13 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Forrest Meadows Cemetery (39th Ave.) on November 6th at 11 am.
Ed was a devoted husband and father. He loved fly fishing and spending his days with family and friends. In leu of flowers please consider planting a tree in his honor for The Preservation of Forest and Streams.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forrest Meadows Cemetery
