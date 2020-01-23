|
JENNINGS, EDWARD
Mr. Edward Jennings age 82, passed away January 10, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Jennings graduated from Middleton High School, Tampa, FL and earned at bachelor's degree in biology from Bethune-Cookman College in 1963. In 1971, Edward Jennings became Gainesville's first Community Affairs Coordinator, with the City Manager's office, staying in that position for more than ten years as he enforced civil rights laws; he represented District 1 on the Gainesville City Commission from 1993-2000 and was appointed mayor in 1996. Mr. Jennings was a member of Omege Psi Phi fraternity and as a master Mason in Rising Sun Lodge No. 10, NAACP, Elk and attended Campus Church of Christ.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his wife; two sons, Ed Jennings Jr., Atlanta, Georgia, and Byron Jennings, Sr., Jefferson County; sisters, Barbara Jean Murphy, Denver, CO, Gloria Ann Blount (Robert Jr.), Atlanta, GA, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jennings will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Sr., Pastor, Brother Williams Wharton, Officiant; burial will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Viewing for Mr. Jennings will be held at Campus Church of Christ, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Saturday at Mt. Carmel from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jennings, 1003 N.E. 23rd Street, Gainesville at 10:30am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020