EDWARD JONES Jr.
JONES, JR., EDWARD
'JUNEBUG'
Edward Jones, Jr., age 54, Cabinet Finisher/ Installer, US Army Veteran, 1984 Graduate of Gainesville High School, surrendered to the Will of God on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East (Gainesville, FL) with Elder Cedric Andrews, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Jones will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday during the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Mrs. Bernice Nelson Neal, 824 NE 18th Street, Gainesville, at 9:45AM.
Loving Memories will remain with his Mother - Bernice Nelson Neal of Gainesville, FL; (Father - Edward Jones, Sr. preceded him in death); Brothers - Gary Nelson Sr. (& Corlis) of Orlando, FL and Frederick Daniels, Jr. and Walter Daniels, Sr. (& Jeanetta) of Gainesville, FL, Eddie George Jones of Lake City, FL and Doris Jones of Miami, FL; Sisters - Clara Jones and Mary Alice Douglas of Lake City, FL; A Truly Dedicated & Loyal Companion - Cheryl Tolver (& Her Daughter - Grace Curry) of Gainesville, FL; Aunts - Mae Liza Carter and Thelma Jefferson of Gainesville, FL and Dorothy Stewart and Queen Ester Solomon of Philadelphia, PA; Uncle - Oliver Jones of Jacksonville, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we graciously gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida


Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
