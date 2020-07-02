JONES, JR., EDWARD'JUNEBUG'Edward Jones, Jr., age 54, Cabinet Finisher/ Installer, US Army Veteran, 1984 Graduate of Gainesville High School, surrendered to the Will of God on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East (Gainesville, FL) with Elder Cedric Andrews, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Jones will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Friday during the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Mrs. Bernice Nelson Neal, 824 NE 18th Street, Gainesville, at 9:45AM.Loving Memories will remain with his Mother - Bernice Nelson Neal of Gainesville, FL; (Father - Edward Jones, Sr. preceded him in death); Brothers - Gary Nelson Sr. (& Corlis) of Orlando, FL and Frederick Daniels, Jr. and Walter Daniels, Sr. (& Jeanetta) of Gainesville, FL, Eddie George Jones of Lake City, FL and Doris Jones of Miami, FL; Sisters - Clara Jones and Mary Alice Douglas of Lake City, FL; A Truly Dedicated & Loyal Companion - Cheryl Tolver (& Her Daughter - Grace Curry) of Gainesville, FL; Aunts - Mae Liza Carter and Thelma Jefferson of Gainesville, FL and Dorothy Stewart and Queen Ester Solomon of Philadelphia, PA; Uncle - Oliver Jones of Jacksonville, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we graciously gather for this occasion.Arrangements Entrusted ToDUNCAN BROTHERS'FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8th StreetGainesville, Florida