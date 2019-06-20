|
PETKUS, EDWARD
Dr. Edward Petkus passed away on June 16, 2019, after fighting the good fight over many health issues, at the age of 80. The son of immigrants, Ed grew up in West Paterson, New Jersey, and graduated from Passaic Valley High School. He received a B.A. in Education from William Paterson University, an M.A. in Personnel and Guidance from Montclair State University, and a Doctorate in Social and Philosophical Foundations of Education from Rutgers University. He was a member of Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society in Education.
Dr. Petkus devoted more than four decades of his life to teaching and administration in education. He was a professor at William Paterson University for twenty-nine years, where he served five years as chair of the Department of Educational Leadership. Upon retirement, Ed lived for nearly two decades in Gainesville, Florida, where he was active in numerous civic and cultural organizations, serving as president of the Gainesville Friends of Jazz and Blues, board member of the Gainesville Chamber Orchestra, and supporter of the Harn Museum of Art.
Ed lived a life centered on his deep passions: the arts, the natural world, and his children. He was an avid tennis player, hiker, mountain-biker, and birder; a lover of books, fine art, and music; an energetic player of the accordion, piano, and guitar; and an accomplished writer. Ed was the author of Someone Out There Is Listening: The Life of Eddie Hazell, Jazz Guitar-Vocalist (Hamilton Books, 2009). His doctoral dissertation, A Critical Analysis of Aesthetics and Its Implications for the Role of Public Philosophy and Educational Practice, housed in the Rutgers University Libraries archive, serves as his memo-rial.
Edward Petkus is survived by his loving sister, Ruth Pille; his five children: Edward Petkus Jr., Lorraine Kamper, Steven Petkus, Yvonne Petkus, and Suzanne Petkus Becker; their spouses: Gunter Kamper, Joelle Van Sickle, CJ Johanson, and David Becker; and his ten grandchildren: Kelin Petkus, Maximillian Kamper, Kaia Becker, Jonas Petkus, Alexander Kamper, Forrest Becker, Quinn Petkus, Conrad Kamper, Stefanie Kamper, and Oliver Petkus.
A private memorial service will be held in New Jersey later this summer.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019