Monte Vista Memorial Park
1900 E OAKLAND AVE
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-2631
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Monte Vista Memorial Park
Johnson City, TN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
EDWARD W. OEHMIG JR.


EDWARD W. OEHMIG JR. Obituary
OEHMIG, JR., EDWARD W.
Mr. Edward W. Oehmig, Jr., 89, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Oehmig was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on May 10, 1930 to the late Edward W. Sr. and Catherine Newell Oehmig. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Engineering. He lived in Gainesville for many, many years working in sales. He was an active member of the Gainesville Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Eastside Garden Club, and an avid dove hunter and saltwater fisherman. Mr. Oehmig was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Oehmig and by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Oehmig in 2012.
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy (Richard) Smiley, of Archer, FL; two sons, Edward III (Leah) Oehmig and Wesley N. Oehmig, both of Gainesville, FL; three grandchildren, Wesley N. Jr., (Karen) Oehmig, of Denver, CO, Elena C. (Eric) Suarez, of South Florida and Noah J. Smiley, of Killdeer, ND; two great grandchildren, Jillian and Lucy Smiley.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., in the Westside Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019
