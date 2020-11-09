Edwin Faris Mayton

Edwin Fariss Mayton succumbed to his battle with cancer and other illnesses on Sunday November 1, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1940. He returned to his native FL after serving in the US Navy and living and working across the country. Ed was a gregarious man known for a hearty laugh, a quick wit, a love of sweets and finally, a love and acceptance of Christ Jesus as his savior. Ed was a long and faithful member of Evinston United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Since becoming sober over twenty years ago, Ed dedicated his life to making amends with those he hurt and serving others. He was a co-founder of the Primary Purpose Club, serving recovering alcoholics and others who needed fellowship and support. The club will remain open and in service to others through generous donations. If you feel led to make a donation in Ed's memory, or perhaps in honor of a family member of your own who has struggled with the disease of addiction, please send a donation to Primary Purpose Club, Inc., 1311 NW 6th St., Gainesville, FL 32601. The club and its ongoing service is Ed's legacy. Ed Mayton was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. E.F.Mayton and Catharine Mayton and four siblings; Jessie Ward, Sarah Janes, Harriett Parker and Andrew Mayton. He is survived by two biological children, Andrew Clark Mayton and Jo Marie Mayton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His nephew John Mayton of Colorado, and his niece Ronna-Renee Jackson (Janes) of Tennessee are in charge of arrangements. If the whereabouts of his children are known, please contact Ronna-Renee Jackson at rrj_home@yahoo.com. There will be no service per Ed's request. The family would like to thank Bo DeLisle, co-founder of the Primary Purpose Club, for her care and compassion toward Ed, especially over these past few months.



