Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE WACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE G. WACK


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE G. WACK Obituary
WACK, ELAINE G.
Elaine G. Wack, age 94 of Gainesville, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born May 12, 1925 in Boston, MA to Martin and Faye Factor Goldstein.
She was truly ahead of her time, the first woman to sell metals in the Aerospace Industry. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome. She was a Boston Red Sox and Florida Gator fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Wack, Jr. and sister, Lorraine Cibley.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Wack of Altamonte Springs, FL and Michael A. Wack (Helene) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Evan M. and Rebecca E. Wack; great grandchildren, Nathan W., Emily N. and Abigail L. Wack.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research,
https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
or National Park Foundation,
https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now