WACK, ELAINE G.
Elaine G. Wack, age 94 of Gainesville, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born May 12, 1925 in Boston, MA to Martin and Faye Factor Goldstein.
She was truly ahead of her time, the first woman to sell metals in the Aerospace Industry. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome. She was a Boston Red Sox and Florida Gator fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Wack, Jr. and sister, Lorraine Cibley.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Wack of Altamonte Springs, FL and Michael A. Wack (Helene) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Evan M. and Rebecca E. Wack; great grandchildren, Nathan W., Emily N. and Abigail L. Wack.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research,
https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
or National Park Foundation,
https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019