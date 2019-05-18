Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM
The Micanopy Historic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ELDORA BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELDORA MEADE BOYD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELDORA MEADE BOYD Obituary
BOYD, ELDORA MEADE
Eldora Meade Boyd, age 86 of Micanopy, Fl, passed away Sunday, May, 12, 2019. Mrs. Boyd was born September 19, 1932 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Ivan Meade and Esther Lewis-Meade.
Dora as she was affectionately known, worked as a house parent at Tacachale Center for the State of Florida for over 20 years. This progressive community of caregivers enhanced the quality of life of many residents and is one of the oldest and largest communities in Florida of its kind.
She was an avid reader and could always be found in the company of her beloved Pomeranian and furbaby, Shebe. She had a deep appreciation of nature and very much enjoyed venturing out for long walks. Dora especially enjoyed her time in Oroville, California where she walked 2 miles per day around the Dam.
She is survived by daughter Rosa Massie (Thomas), son Mitchell 'Mickey' A. Boyd, grandson Dale 'Jon' Witt (Angela), granddaughters Lauren Haley Witt and Cali Faye Witt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell 'Mr. Sugarman' Boyd, and her son Michael J. Boyd.
The family will receive family and friends Monday May 20th, 2019 at The Milam Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be graveside at 2:30 pm at The Micanopy Historic Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of North Central Florida at 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now