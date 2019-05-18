|
|
BOYD, ELDORA MEADE
Eldora Meade Boyd, age 86 of Micanopy, Fl, passed away Sunday, May, 12, 2019. Mrs. Boyd was born September 19, 1932 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Ivan Meade and Esther Lewis-Meade.
Dora as she was affectionately known, worked as a house parent at Tacachale Center for the State of Florida for over 20 years. This progressive community of caregivers enhanced the quality of life of many residents and is one of the oldest and largest communities in Florida of its kind.
She was an avid reader and could always be found in the company of her beloved Pomeranian and furbaby, Shebe. She had a deep appreciation of nature and very much enjoyed venturing out for long walks. Dora especially enjoyed her time in Oroville, California where she walked 2 miles per day around the Dam.
She is survived by daughter Rosa Massie (Thomas), son Mitchell 'Mickey' A. Boyd, grandson Dale 'Jon' Witt (Angela), granddaughters Lauren Haley Witt and Cali Faye Witt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell 'Mr. Sugarman' Boyd, and her son Michael J. Boyd.
The family will receive family and friends Monday May 20th, 2019 at The Milam Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be graveside at 2:30 pm at The Micanopy Historic Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of North Central Florida at 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019