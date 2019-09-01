Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
ELEANOR HODGES ROBINSON


1936 - 2019
ELEANOR HODGES ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, ELEANOR
HODGES (JOYCE)
11/27/1936-8/26/2019
Eleanor Hodges (Joyce) Robinson passed away August 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on 11/27/1936 in Blakely, Ga to Bernice & Ellis Hodges, both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, life partner and soul mate of 66 years, Dwight S. Robinson. She is also survived by her son Anthony Glenn (Kathy) Robinson, Cocoa, Fl and her granddaughters Candace Robinson, Ocala, FL and Jasmine Nicole (Lemon) Taylor, Orange Springs. She is also survived by her sisters Beanie Harrell, Warner Robins, Ga., Pearla Johnson, Centerville, Ga., Ann (Kenny) McLean, Melrose Fl., Louise Hodges Grimm, Gainesville, Fl., John (Maggie) Hodges of Morriston, Fl., and Dempsey Hodges (Ann), Yankee Town, Fl, sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Moody, and Barbara Jean Driver, Niece Dawn Hodges, Nephew James (Bubby) Salvino, and many more nieces and nephews. Joyce loved and cherished her family, and none more than her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Landyn, Kayden, A'Maya & AJ. She will leave vacancies in the hearts of all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion County Hospice. A Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at her home in Orange Springs on September 21, 2019 at 2:00PM.
www.crevassessimple
cremation.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
