ELEANOR JANE PULCINI
PULCINI, ELEANOR "ELLIE" JANE BAILEY
Eleanor "Ellie" Jane Bailey Pulcini, age 81, passed August 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Quick to smile, tender-hearted, and devotedly self-less, Eleanor was a true care-giver.
She was born March 30, 1939 in Rochester, PA, a daughter of the late Evelyn Forse and Arthur Bailey.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her three brothers, Sonny, Larry, and Harvey; sister, Betty; and daughter, Vanessa. Survived by three children, Mickey, Vivian, and Louis; six grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Lane, Taylor, Connor, and Danielle; eight great-grandchildren, Vincent, Tyler Lynn, Anthony, Kylie, Natalie, Luke, Vanessa Amara, and Benjamin; two step-grandchildren, Dalton and Drake; and called mom by Janice and Sandy.
Baptized in 2000 at Calvary Chapel Gainesville, Eleanor shared the Christian faith.
For the compassionate care they provided Eleanor in her final days, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice in Gainesville by visiting BeYourHaven.org

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
