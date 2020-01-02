Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
Elijah Conqueror McCann

Elijah Conqueror McCann Obituary
McCANN,
ELIJAH CONQUEROR
Mr. Elijah Conqueror McCann, 31 of Gainesville, FL. slipped away from this side to be with God Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. McCann will be held 3:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2020. from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Public visitation will take place Friday at The Mortuary from 12-8pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Mortuary at 2:30PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
