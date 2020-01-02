|
McCANN,
ELIJAH CONQUEROR
Mr. Elijah Conqueror McCann, 31 of Gainesville, FL. slipped away from this side to be with God Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. McCann will be held 3:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2020. from Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Public visitation will take place Friday at The Mortuary from 12-8pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Mortuary at 2:30PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020