CUNNINGHAM, JR., ELIJAH
Elijah Cunningham, Jr., age 63, Son of the late Elijah & Lottie Cunningham, Husband of the late Sheila Diane Ross Cunningham, Retired VA Medical Center Certified Nursing Assistant, US Army Veteran & Graduate of Eastside High School, left this earthly scene on January 14, 2019.
Mr. Cunningham was a Member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
The Homegoing Celebration (with Military Honors) will be held 10:00AM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Michael Frazier is Pastor, with his son, Dr. Montressa Cunningham, officiating. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Cunningham will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Those left to cherish Elijah's memory are his sons - Dr. Montressa L. Cunningham (& Dr. Felicia S. Cunningham) of Atlanta, GA and Eric Ross of Gainesville, FL, (Elijah Cunningham, III preceded him in death); daughters - Dresdean Hewlett (& Kyle) of Marlton, NJ, Andria Cunningham of Gainesville, FL; 12 grands; 2 great grands; sisters - Francina Daniels of Gainesville, FL and Sandra Williams of Las Vegas, NV; aunt - Doris Brown of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
