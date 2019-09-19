Home

BOSWELL Jr. Obituary
BOSWELL JR.,
ELIJAH LYNN, 34
Elijah L. Boswell Jr. of Gainesville, FL transitioned on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at NFRMC surrounded by family and loved ones. He attended Santa Fe High School. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Elijah Boswell III, the mother of his child, Ateegra Williams, both of Gainesville, FL; his mother, Barbara Washington-White of Alachua, FL; 2 sisters, Cathy James of Alachua, FL and Charell Lane of Gainesville, FL, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Foundation Chapel Church Of God By Faith, 13220 NW 150 Avenue, Alachua, FL, Elder Willie J. McKnight is Pastor, Rev. Gregory E. Pelham is Officiating. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
