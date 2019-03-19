|
MARANZANA, ELISO
1922-2019
Eliso Maranzana passed away in his Gainesville home on March 14th, 2019 at the age of 97. Eliso was born in 1922 in New York City, the only son of Louis Maranzana and Augusta Ottaviano Maranzana. When his mother passed shortly after his birth, he was raised in Castello D'Annone, a small village in north eastern Italy by his grandmother, Angela Maranzana. Eliso returned to New York City as a teenager to live with his father and stepmother, Ethel.
Eliso was a Veteran of WWII and served with a combat engineer battalion in both the Mediterranean and Pacific theaters, receiving four battle stars. After the war, he returned to NYC and married Mary Guagnano in 1947. Together they raised four children, Louis, Joanne, Michael and Elisa. Eliso was also grandfather to five, Antonio, Maeve, Dominick, Katherine, and Jacob, and great grandfather to Ava, Molly, Eliso, Rocco, and Delilah. Eliso and Mary, who survives him, celebrated their 72nd anniversary in January of 2019.
Eliso and Mary moved to Hollywood, Florida from New York in 1956, where they lived for many years until their retirement to north Florida. An enthusiast and connoisseur of wine, Eliso spent his professional life in the hotel bar and wine business. He was athletic and enjoyed watching sports. In his youth he was a soccer player and bicyclist; he continued to bicycle regularly into his nineties. He encouraged his children in both athletics and education, and worked to make sure his four children went to college. Above all, Eliso appreciated family time, good food, and a nice bottle of wine.
