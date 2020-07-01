COLLINS, ELIZABETH ANN BOSWELL
Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Boswell Collins, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Betty Ann was born on December 5, 1938, in Sarasota, Florida, to Henry Randolph Boswell Sr. and Beatrice Mary Mensen. She grew up in St. Petersburg, graduating from Boca Ciega High School. She attended college at the University of Florida, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and where she met the love of her life, Chet. They graduated with their bachelor's degrees in Education in the spring of 1960 before getting married in August of that year. After college, Chet & Betty Ann lived primarily in Lakeland, Florida, where they raised their three children – Carolyn, Chet IV "Bo", and Cathy.
Betty Ann was a life-long educator, spending the majority of her career teaching Civics at Southwest Junior High School in Lakeland. After the family relocated to North Florida in the late 70s, she spent the remainder of her career at Suwannee High School, teach-ing a variety of subjects includ-ing English and History.
Chet & Betty Ann spent their retirement years between their mountain home near Burns-ville, North Carolina, and a family home on the Suwannee River in Bell, Florida, prior to moving to Gainesville in 2016. After Chet passed in August of last year, Betty Ann relocated to Atlanta.
Betty Ann is survived by she and Chet's three children – Carolyn (David) Staley and Cathy (Larry) Brooks of Atlanta, and Chet "Bo" Collins of Bell, Florida. She was the sweetest Nana to her five grandchildren - Chelsea Collins & Meghan Dasher, Christopher Staley, and Lauren & Lexie Brooks - and two bonus grandsons, Evan & Trevor Staley. She is survived by her sister, Mary "Bootsie" Beck, and her brother, Randy "Bud" (Barbara) Boswell of Tullahoma, Tennessee, nieces and nephews, and numerous family friends in Florida and North Carolina.
Betty Ann was her family's favorite cook, well-known for her 7-layer cookies at Christmas time, her homemade Martha White-flour & Crisco biscuits, sweet tea and mountain fries (to name a few). She loved attending craft fairs and antiquing, gardening, and sending hand-written notes and letters to family and friends in her beautiful hand-writing. She and Chet are missed every day by their family but we know they are reunited again. We are forever grateful that we have so many wonderful memories and stories to remember them by.
The family asks that in lieu of gifts a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/)
be made in memory of Betty Ann Collins. A Memorial Service for family and close friends to celebrate the lives of Chet & Betty Ann will be held at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.