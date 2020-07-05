FOX, ELIZABETH ANN

(LIBBY) HAYES

Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Hayes Fox 66 of Gainesville, FL formerly of Terre Haute, IN died peacefully at Haven Hospice Care Center after a short battle with cancer June 25, 2020. Libby was born to Donald and Christine (Vermillion) Hayes August 16, 1953 in Terre Haute, IN. She graduated from West Vigo High School and Indiana Business College. Her working career included Columbia Records and McDonalds in Terre Haute and Cassidy Realty in Kentland, IN.

Libby is survived by her husband of almost 30 yrs Steven Fox of Gainesville. 5 siblings: Donna (Paul) LeComte, Carlsbad, CA; Bill (Sandy) Hayes, Terre Haute, IN, Kathy (John) Cassidy of Sarasota, FL and Kentland, IN; Sherry (Gery) Sinnott of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Tom Hayes of Redmon, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Libby's in-laws: Leon and Jayne Fox; Greg Fox all of Gainesville; her special caregiving angel Nancy (Donnie) Bunting of Melrose, FL and Debbie (Richard) Hart of Cherryville, NC.

Private family services were held in Gainesville June 28th. Interment will be in Indiana in the family plot at a later date.

Donations in Libby's memory maybe made to: Haven Hospice Care Center. 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.



