MILLER, ELIZABETH CLARK

ROSS (BETSY)

Elizabeth Clark Ross Miller (Betsy) passed away early Monday, July 6, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 102. She was born in Visalia, CA June 1, 1918. She was married February 8, 1941 when she and her husband, James Miller eloped to Las Vegas. Together, they raised 3 children, thousands of chickens, 2 ewes and their lambs in CA. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, when she graduated from Santa Barbara State Teachers College. She was an accomplished and avid cook, reader, seamstress, quilter, hiker, naturalist, and homemaker. She loved Saint Andre cheese and crackers, chocolate pie, Sees & Susan's Chocolates, artichokes with hollandaise, and 'black wine.' She will be greatly missed by her family and all of the friends that she made wherever she lived. She is survived by 2 children, Douglass Miller, Gainesville, FL and Margaret Mortimer, Newport, OR; her daughter, Edith Cole passed in 2011.

She is survived by 4 grandchildren Shannon Miller, Gainesville, FL, Scotia Miller, Oakland, CA, Danielle Peters, Antelope, CA, and Samantha Cole, Woodside, NY and 6 great grandchildren.

Her legacy is the love and caring that permeated her full and energetic life. She taught 3 generations about the joy of helping others and gave her family and friends a special appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store