MILLER,BETTY ELIZABETH D.(Betty) Elizabeth D. Miller, affectionately known as Mom to her family and friends, passed from this life to her eternal home on the night of Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born on January 13, 1933, she lived a full life of 87 years filled with love for her family, serving the community and local churches of Suwannee.She is preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) R. Miller, Sr., and her parents Nellie Mae and George J. David. She is survived by six sons, Buddy (Deborah), Bill, Jr (Gloria), Clay, Charles, George, and Todd (Tracy). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.The gathering of family and friends to say our goodbyes is as follows:Viewing:From 9am to 10:30am Suwannee Fellowship Church, where she was a charter member, Located at:Hwy 349 South, Suwannee, FLFinal Resting Place andService:11am Keen CemeteryLocated at: Hwy 349 South,Old Town, FLThanks, is extended to Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland, FL for taking care of our beloved mother's interment. (352)493-4777.