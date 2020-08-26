1/1
Elizabeth D. Miller
1933 - 2020
MILLER,
BETTY ELIZABETH D.
(Betty) Elizabeth D. Miller, affectionately known as Mom to her family and friends, passed from this life to her eternal home on the night of Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born on January 13, 1933, she lived a full life of 87 years filled with love for her family, serving the community and local churches of Suwannee.
She is preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) R. Miller, Sr., and her parents Nellie Mae and George J. David. She is survived by six sons, Buddy (Deborah), Bill, Jr (Gloria), Clay, Charles, George, and Todd (Tracy). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
The gathering of family and friends to say our goodbyes is as follows:
Viewing:
From 9am to 10:30am Suwannee Fellowship Church, where she was a charter member, Located at:
Hwy 349 South, Suwannee, FL
Final Resting Place and
Service:
11am Keen Cemetery
Located at: Hwy 349 South,
Old Town, FL
Thanks, is extended to Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland, FL for taking care of our beloved mother's interment. (352)493-4777. Please feel free to sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Miller family. My prayers are with you
Beverly Chism
Friend
August 24, 2020
To the Miller family, our deepest condolences on the loss of ms Betty. Our heart felt sympathies goes out to you all.
Jimmie hill and family.
James Hill
Friend
