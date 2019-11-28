|
DEBOSE, ELIZABETH
JANET WILLIAMS, 72
Elizabeth Janet Williams DeBose of the Johnson Community, transitioned from this life November 20, 2019. She's a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed by Alachua General Hospital in Gainesville, FL and Putnam Community Hospital, Palatka, FL. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband of 52 years, Donald R. DeBose; daughters, Clarrissa (Towanda) DeBose, and Charlean DeBose Straight (Chris); stepdaughter, Debra Ann Campbell (James); brothers, Bishop Dr. J. Harold Williams (Mary Francis), Franklin Williams, Tanzanika Smironoff Zanzibar; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Asheboro, NC. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019