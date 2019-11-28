Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH DEBOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH DEBOSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH DEBOSE Obituary
DEBOSE, ELIZABETH
JANET WILLIAMS, 72
Elizabeth Janet Williams DeBose of the Johnson Community, transitioned from this life November 20, 2019. She's a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed by Alachua General Hospital in Gainesville, FL and Putnam Community Hospital, Palatka, FL. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband of 52 years, Donald R. DeBose; daughters, Clarrissa (Towanda) DeBose, and Charlean DeBose Straight (Chris); stepdaughter, Debra Ann Campbell (James); brothers, Bishop Dr. J. Harold Williams (Mary Francis), Franklin Williams, Tanzanika Smironoff Zanzibar; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Asheboro, NC. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -