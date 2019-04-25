|
WALDON,
ELIZABETH GORDON, 87
Gainesville - Elizabeth G Waldon transitioned from this life April 18, 2019. She was a homemaker and member of Gordon Chapel Community Church. She leaves to cherish her memories: 2 sons, Samuel Waldon (Sangernetta), Charles A Waldon III (Sheila); 2 daughters, Vicky Johnson and Glenda Anderson (Tyrone); one selfdaughter, Joyce Waldon Bright; 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; 4 sisters, Daisy Thomas, Leola Jenkins, Annie Holmes, Beulah Carroll; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at HHS Auditorium 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:15 a.m. at Gordon Chapel Community Church.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019