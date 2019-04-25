Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Waldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth G. Waldon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth G. Waldon Obituary
WALDON,
ELIZABETH GORDON, 87
Gainesville - Elizabeth G Waldon transitioned from this life April 18, 2019. She was a homemaker and member of Gordon Chapel Community Church. She leaves to cherish her memories: 2 sons, Samuel Waldon (Sangernetta), Charles A Waldon III (Sheila); 2 daughters, Vicky Johnson and Glenda Anderson (Tyrone); one selfdaughter, Joyce Waldon Bright; 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; 4 sisters, Daisy Thomas, Leola Jenkins, Annie Holmes, Beulah Carroll; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at HHS Auditorium 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:15 a.m. at Gordon Chapel Community Church.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now