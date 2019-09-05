Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes
22205 SE 69th Ave
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-4599
ELIZABETH GIDDENS

ELIZABETH GIDDENS Obituary
GIDDENS,
ELIZABETH W. MARTIN
Elizabeth W. Martin Giddens, age 98 of Hawthorne passed away, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born May 19, 1921 in Jay, Florida to Henry Davis and Barta Alma Gay Weathers.
She was a retired high school teacher, she taught for 30 years and 27 of those were in Hawthorne. She was a member of Hawthorne United Methodist Church where she played the piano for years and she was also a member of First Baptist Church of Hawthorne. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, sewing and traveling.
She is survived by her son, John Martin (Charlene) of Hawthorne; sixteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sons, Sidney D. Martin, Dr. Bill Witt and grandson, Jeremy Martin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, US 301 South at Lake avenue. The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hawthorne Cemetery. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
