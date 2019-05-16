Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Reposing
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairbanks Church of God by Faith
6901 NE 57th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH HALL


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELIZABETH HALL Obituary
HALL, ELIZABETH
(1930-2019)
Elizabeth (Lizzy), of Gainesville leaves with precious and loving memories with her two loving sons, James 'Matt' Mathews, Jr. and Anthony Leonard (Thelma) Williams, both from Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Jamea Mathews-Coulumbe, Jamaine Matthews, Gainesville, FL, Dejanee Williams, San Diego, CA; Relijah Banks-Matthews; three
great grandchildren, Darius, Alexia, and Ava; sister-in-Law, Rutha S. Ellis, Gainesville, FL; loving and devoted nieces she considered daughters, Dr. LaShon Young, Florence Corrine Middleton, Jean Marie Williams, Barbara (Franklin) Moore, all of Gainesville, FL; Gloria (Willie) Morten, Miami Gardens, FL and Sylvia (Pasco, Jr.) Ellis, Orlando, Fl. Reposing Hours for Elizabeth will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019, 3:00pm -7:00pm. Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday, 11:00am-6:00pm at the funeral home as well. The well lived life of Mrs. Hall will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00am at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith, 6901 NE 57th Street Gainesville, Florida 32609. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services( 6120 SW 12 Street Gainesville, Florida)
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E/ Alphonso Williams, Co-Owner/Alphonso Williams
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now