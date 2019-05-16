|
HALL, ELIZABETH
(1930-2019)
Elizabeth (Lizzy), of Gainesville leaves with precious and loving memories with her two loving sons, James 'Matt' Mathews, Jr. and Anthony Leonard (Thelma) Williams, both from Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Jamea Mathews-Coulumbe, Jamaine Matthews, Gainesville, FL, Dejanee Williams, San Diego, CA; Relijah Banks-Matthews; three
great grandchildren, Darius, Alexia, and Ava; sister-in-Law, Rutha S. Ellis, Gainesville, FL; loving and devoted nieces she considered daughters, Dr. LaShon Young, Florence Corrine Middleton, Jean Marie Williams, Barbara (Franklin) Moore, all of Gainesville, FL; Gloria (Willie) Morten, Miami Gardens, FL and Sylvia (Pasco, Jr.) Ellis, Orlando, Fl. Reposing Hours for Elizabeth will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019, 3:00pm -7:00pm. Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday, 11:00am-6:00pm at the funeral home as well. The well lived life of Mrs. Hall will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00am at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith, 6901 NE 57th Street Gainesville, Florida 32609. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services( 6120 SW 12 Street Gainesville, Florida)
