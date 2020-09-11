ELIZABETH KUBISEK

KUBISEK, ELIZABETHElizabeth Kubisek, 67, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home.Mrs. Kubisek was born in Garden City, Michigan on June 16, 1953 to the late Julian and Geraldine Boyer. She had lived in Gainesville, Florida for many years, working for and retiring from the Alachua County Sheriffs Department. Mrs. Kubisek was an avid reader and enjoyed all kinds of puzzles.She is survived by her husband, William 'Bill' Kubisek; a son, Ted Kubisek; sisters, Brenda Boyer, Kathy Martin and Carrie McKee; and by two grandchildren, Vander and Cadence Kubisek.Private family services will be held. Please visit her memorial page at:www.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN(352) 376-7556