1/
ELIZABETH KUBISEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUBISEK, ELIZABETH
Elizabeth Kubisek, 67, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Kubisek was born in Garden City, Michigan on June 16, 1953 to the late Julian and Geraldine Boyer. She had lived in Gainesville, Florida for many years, working for and retiring from the Alachua County Sheriffs Department. Mrs. Kubisek was an avid reader and enjoyed all kinds of puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, William 'Bill' Kubisek; a son, Ted Kubisek; sisters, Brenda Boyer, Kathy Martin and Carrie McKee; and by two grandchildren, Vander and Cadence Kubisek.
Private family services will be held. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved