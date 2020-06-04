ELIZABETH M. SELLERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SELLERS, ELIZABETH M.
Mrs. Elizabeth Sellers age 75, was born in Archer, FL, and attended Lincoln High School. She lived in Phenix, AL where she was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of the Pilgrim Travelers Singing Group. Mrs. Sellers returned to Archer where she remained until her passing, on May 27th, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center.
She is survived by her husband, Gabriel Sellers, Sr., Midway, AL, sons, Gabriel Sellers, Jr.(Maria), Archer, FL, Lee Cornel Arthur Gale, Archer, FL, siblings; Eugene Miles, Odell Miles, both of Gainesville, FL, Leon Miles, Mary Richardson(Earl), Leila Miles, all of Archer, FL, Juanita Watson, Newberry, FL, two grandchildren, Gabriel Sellers, Connie Gales, and one great grandchild, Destiny Stevens.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Sellers will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Archer, FL, Rev. Keith Smith conducting the Services; burial will follow committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Sellers will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 9:30am.
Please be mindful, we are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing. The Funeral Home Staff will have hand sanitizer available for your use during the Service.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved