SELLERS, ELIZABETH M.

Mrs. Elizabeth Sellers age 75, was born in Archer, FL, and attended Lincoln High School. She lived in Phenix, AL where she was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of the Pilgrim Travelers Singing Group. Mrs. Sellers returned to Archer where she remained until her passing, on May 27th, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center.

She is survived by her husband, Gabriel Sellers, Sr., Midway, AL, sons, Gabriel Sellers, Jr.(Maria), Archer, FL, Lee Cornel Arthur Gale, Archer, FL, siblings; Eugene Miles, Odell Miles, both of Gainesville, FL, Leon Miles, Mary Richardson(Earl), Leila Miles, all of Archer, FL, Juanita Watson, Newberry, FL, two grandchildren, Gabriel Sellers, Connie Gales, and one great grandchild, Destiny Stevens.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Sellers will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Archer, FL, Rev. Keith Smith conducting the Services; burial will follow committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Sellers will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 9:30am.

Please be mindful, we are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing. The Funeral Home Staff will have hand sanitizer available for your use during the Service.

A CHESTNUT SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store