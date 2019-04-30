|
Elizabeth Richburg Gollihue,42 of Williston Peacefully passed on April 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth is affectionately known for her love of music, art, loving her family - and for being a great writer. Elizabeth will be missed by her loving and devoted mother; Paula Richburg, father; Robert Tucker, three children; Akira Mckenna, Kierin David and Nicholas Richburg, four sisters; Carah Tucker, Christian Egan, Addie Dalton, Rosa Breazel, one brother; David Tucker and by a host of beautiful nieces & handsome nephews. The family wishes for you to come and share with them, The services for Elizabeth Richburg Golllihue on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:00 Noon at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 605 N. Main Street, Williston, Florida. Services are Under the Direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL 32608. L.F.D.E Daphina Carnegie-Williams Co-owner/ Alphonso Williams
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019