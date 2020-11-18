Elizabeth Singleton WilliamsAge 93, Daughter of the late Lawrence & Christine Singleton, Wife of the late Alvin Williams, & retired Cafeteria Manager of Duval Elementary School, surrendered to the Will of God on October 31, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).Mrs. Williams was a 1949 Graduate of ACT School (of Alachua, FL). She was a faithful Member of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church and the Female Protective Society (Lodge #4).A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Pleasant Plain Cemetery (Jonesville Community/Newberry, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Mary L. Mitchell, as the Eulogist. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.She was preceded in death by her Sister – Earlene Maddox and Uncle – Alphonso Singleton.Those left to cherish her memory are her Aunt – Vernell Singleton of Gainesville, FL; Niece – Alisa Hall; Nephew – Ernest Hall; God-Daughters – Tonie Henry and Kim McLaurine; God-Sons – Darian Noble, Tony Servance and Dana Hamilton; Cousins; & Friends (with Special Friends – Reverend Earsel & Mrs. Lillie Lewis and Geraldine Noble-Bass).Arrangements Entrusted ToDUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8th StreetGainesville, Florida