Elizabeth Singleton Williams
Elizabeth Singleton Williams
Age 93, Daughter of the late Lawrence & Christine Singleton, Wife of the late Alvin Williams, & retired Cafeteria Manager of Duval Elementary School, surrendered to the Will of God on October 31, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).
Mrs. Williams was a 1949 Graduate of ACT School (of Alachua, FL). She was a faithful Member of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church and the Female Protective Society (Lodge #4).
A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Pleasant Plain Cemetery (Jonesville Community/Newberry, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Mary L. Mitchell, as the Eulogist. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.
She was preceded in death by her Sister – Earlene Maddox and Uncle – Alphonso Singleton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her Aunt – Vernell Singleton of Gainesville, FL; Niece – Alisa Hall; Nephew – Ernest Hall; God-Daughters – Tonie Henry and Kim McLaurine; God-Sons – Darian Noble, Tony Servance and Dana Hamilton; Cousins; & Friends (with Special Friends – Reverend Earsel & Mrs. Lillie Lewis and Geraldine Noble-Bass).
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida



Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
