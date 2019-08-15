|
|
LEE, ELLA CHRISTIE, 44
'SHAKEY'
Ella C. Lee passed away August 1, 2019 at home in Pensacola, FL. She's a CNA. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children, Kaisha Robins, Jacksonville, FL, N'Kwanda Brown, Jerome Mitchell Jr. both of Gainesville, FL; mother, Mae B. Lee, Gainesville, FL; grandson, Kee' Onis Brown; companion, Jerome Mitchell Sr, Gainesville, FL; 9 sisters, 8 brothers, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39 Ave. Gainesville, FL, Rev. Dr. Tyrone A. Blue officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. There will be no viewing for Ms. Lee. Flowers may be delivered Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. to Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL. The cortege will form at her sister's home, Vivian Duncan 2231 SE 9 Ave. Gainesville, FL 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019