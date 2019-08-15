Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Female Protective Temple
12610 NW 39 Ave.
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLA LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLA CHRISTIE LEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLA CHRISTIE LEE Obituary
LEE, ELLA CHRISTIE, 44
'SHAKEY'
Ella C. Lee passed away August 1, 2019 at home in Pensacola, FL. She's a CNA. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children, Kaisha Robins, Jacksonville, FL, N'Kwanda Brown, Jerome Mitchell Jr. both of Gainesville, FL; mother, Mae B. Lee, Gainesville, FL; grandson, Kee' Onis Brown; companion, Jerome Mitchell Sr, Gainesville, FL; 9 sisters, 8 brothers, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39 Ave. Gainesville, FL, Rev. Dr. Tyrone A. Blue officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. There will be no viewing for Ms. Lee. Flowers may be delivered Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. to Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL. The cortege will form at her sister's home, Vivian Duncan 2231 SE 9 Ave. Gainesville, FL 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now